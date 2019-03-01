Fresco y Más Partners With Shipt To Provide Grocery Delivery Services

Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, has entered a new partnership with Shipt, an online grocery marketplace, to provide grocery delivery to Fresco y Más customers across South Florida, Tampa and Orlando.

Fresco y Más is among the first Hispanic grocers to launch a home-delivery service for its Hispanic and Caribbean customers in metro markets across Florida, offering customers a way to purchase their favorite products online, including hot items from the grocer’s cocina (kitchen). The service now is available across the banner’s 26 stores throughout South Florida, Tampa and Orlando.

As customers continue to manage their lives digitally, grocers have the opportunity to make shopping more intelligent and convenient. The partnership between Fresco y Más and Shipt is an example of how the neighborhood grocer listens to customers and caters to the unique needs of each community. The variety of Caribbean and Hispanic products for which Fresco y Más is best known are now not just available in the neighborhood store but also can be delivered to their homes or offices as a new added convenience.

“We are continuously making improvements to increase the quality of our customers’ lives through convenient and enjoyable shopping experiences,” said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of SEG. “This is why we are proud to announce our partnership with Shipt as another way for our customers to purchase their favorite Fresco y Más quality products and value delivered directly to their doorstep.”

In a recent SEG survey, results show that many online shoppers find the concept of grocery delivery appealing, with more than one-third of SEG customers admitting to purchasing groceries online within the past year. Of the customers purchasing groceries online, 88 percent of them also had the items delivered. The findings also indicate that the No. 1 reason customers shop online rather than in-store is to save time.

Shoppers will have the option of placing online orders for an assortment of groceries, including fresh produce, meat and seafood, as well as household staples such as health and beauty goods, pet products and consumable baby items.

“Residents of South Florida, Orlando and Tampa will have the convenience of easy, personal delivery of their favorite items from another beloved local retailer,” said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. “Through our app, our members have access to everything they need, when they need it, right at their fingertips.”

Founded in 2016, Fresco y Más grocery stores serve Hispanic and Caribbean communities throughout South, West and Central Florida.

Birmingham, Alabama-based Shipt is a membership-based online grocery marketplace delivering fresh foods and household essentials through a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Shipt offers grocery delivery to members for $99 per year, and is available to more than 80 million households in more than 250 markets across the country.