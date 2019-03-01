Graeter’s Ice Cream Reveals 2019 Mystery Flavor

Graeter’s Ice Cream, a 149-year-old family-owned craft ice cream brand based in Cincinnati, Ohio, has revealed its 2019 Mystery Flavor: Maple Cinnamon Crunch. Beginning March 1, the new flavor will be available in scoop shops, on Graeter’s online store and in select grocery stores, including Kroger and Giant Eagle. This fan favorite flavor was enthusiastically received by consumers during a two-week test period last summer, the company says.

Maple Cinnamon Crunch features creamy, maple-flavored ice cream and cinnamon sugar-coated shortbread cookie pieces. It represents Graeter’s commitment to craft quality and, like all of Graeter’s other flavors, is handcrafted in the brand’s classic French Pots in small 2-1/2 gallon batches.

“Our annual Mystery Flavor unveil is a favorite time of year for all of us at Graeter’s,” said Chip Graeter, fourth generation family member. “This year’s flavor is exceptional and we’re really excited to bring it back into scoop shops throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Chicago and Pittsburgh.”

Graeter’s annual Mystery Flavor celebrates the most popular Bonus Flavor from the previous year’s summer months. This year’s celebration also incorporates a special element, whereby popular restaurants and chefs from Cincinnati, Columbus and Louisville have used it to create indulgent pairings. The newly crafted desserts will be available on the menus of Taste of Belgium (Cincinnati), Cap City Fine Diner (Columbus) and Rye On Market (Louisville) throughout March.

Graeter’s Ice Cream produces craft ice cream using French Pots, a small batch, artisanal method of production dating back over a century. Graeter’s has more than 54 retail stores and ships more than 300,000 pints annually for online mail order sales. Graeter’s also can be found in more than 6,000 grocery stores in 46 states.