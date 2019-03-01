Publix’s 2018 Sales Top $36 Billion, Comp Sales Up More Than 2 Percent

Publix’s sales for the fiscal year ended Dec. 29, 2018, were $36.1 billion, a 4.4 percent increase from $34.6 billion in 2017. Comparable store sales for the fiscal year increased 2.1 percent.

Net earnings for the fiscal year ended Dec. 29 were $2.4 billion, compared to $2.3 billion in 2017, an increase of 3.9 percent. Earnings per share for the fiscal year increased to $3.28 per share, up from $3.04 per share in 2017.

Publix says net earnings and earnings per share for the fiscal year were negatively impacted by a new accounting standard requiring equity securities be measured at fair value with net unrealized gains and losses from changes in the fair value recognized in earnings. Additionally, net earnings and earnings per share for the fiscal years ended Dec. 29, 2018, and Dec. 30, 2017, were positively impacted by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (Tax Act) due to the decrease in the federal statutory income tax rate and the one-time remeasurement of deferred income taxes, respectively.

Excluding the impact of the new accounting standard in 2018 and the one-time remeasurement of deferred income taxes in 2017, net earnings for the fiscal year would have been $2.5 billion, compared to $2.1 billion in 2017, an increase of 21.8 percent. Earnings per share for the fiscal year would have been $3.47 per share, compared to $2.74 per share in 2017.

Effective March 1, 2019, Publix’s stock price increased from $42.70 per share to $42.85 per share. Publix stock is not publicly traded and is made available for sale only to current Publix associates and members of its board of directors.

Comp sales for three-month period up 1.1 percent

Publix’s sales for the three months ended Dec. 29, 2018, were $9.3 billion, a 3.8 percent increase from $8.9 billion in 2017. Comparable store sales for the three months increased 1.1 percent.

Net earnings for the three months ended were $407 million, compared to $766.6 million in 2017, a decrease of 46.9 percent. Earnings per share for the three months decreased to $0.57 per share, down from $1.04 per share in 2017. Net earnings and earnings per share were negatively impacted by the new accounting standard.

Additionally, net earnings and earnings per share for the three months were positively impacted by the decrease in the federal statutory income tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent effective in 2018 due to the Tax Act. Net earnings and earnings per share for the three months were positively impacted by the one-time remeasurement of deferred income taxes related to the Tax Act.

“Our fourth quarter results were impacted by an accounting rule change in 2018 and a one-time adjustment due to the Tax Act in 2017. Excluding these items, our net earnings were strong in the fourth quarter,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “Our associates continue to provide legendary service to our customers.”

Excluding the impact of the new accounting standard in 2018 and the one-time remeasurement of deferred income taxes in 2017, net earnings for the three months ended would have been $660.3 million, compared to $542.4 million in 2017, an increase of 21.7 percent. Earnings per share for the three months would have been $0.92 per share, compared to $0.74 per share in 2017.