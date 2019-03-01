Demand for retail-ready corrugated displays is projected to increase 3.2 percent annually to $1.8 billion in 2023, according to a new study, “Retail-Ready Packaging,” from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland, Ohio-based industry research firm.

Gains will be restrained by the limited amount of floor space that can be occupied by displays, especially because most stores already use displays in the areas to which they are suited, such as end-caps and in large walkways between aisles. They do not limit visibility of other products or prevent customers from comfortably walking or pushing a shopping cart in these areas.

More information about this study is here.

According to analyst Cara Brosius, “Retail displays are designed to enhance the visibility of various products and therefore represent an important means for consumer packaged goods companies to drive product sales. With many consumers increasingly shopping the perimeter of supermarkets rather than the center of the store, displays are valued for the exposure they provide, especially when placed in high-traffic locations.”

Demand for all types of retail-ready packaging in the U.S. is projected to increase 6.1 percent annually to $7.9 billion in 2023. Corrugated boxes continue to dominate, accounting for more than half of sales, and will have the largest share of growth due to their wide applicability. However, all other types of retail-ready packaging compete with corrugated boxes due to their advantages over boxes, including material reduction and better aesthetics.

“Retail-Ready Packaging,” published in February, is available for $5,100 from The Freedonia Group.

The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is an international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually.