Camden, New Jersey-based Campbell Soup Co. has signed a definitive agreement for the sale of Garden Fresh Gourmet to an affiliate of Fountain of Health USA, a maker of hummus, dips, variety packs, prepared salads, pâtés and frozen desserts. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Garden Fresh Gourmet is part of the Campbell Fresh division, which also includes Bolthouse Farms. Campbell recently announced the sale of its Everett, Washington, refrigerated soup plant that was also part of Campbell Fresh.

As outlined in August 2018 as part of its board-led strategy and portfolio review, Campbell is in the process of divesting both its Campbell Fresh and Campbell International businesses to increase the company’s focus, significantly reduce debt and strengthen its balance sheet. The processes to sell Bolthouse Farms and Campbell International are both on-track, and Campbell expects to name buyers by the end of fiscal 2019.

Founded in 1998 and acquired by Campbell in 2015, Garden Fresh Gourmet makes, sells and distributes hummus, dips and tortilla chips both under the Garden Fresh Gourmet brand and private label products. Garden Fresh Gourmet is located in Ferndale, Michigan, and also has operations in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Campbell’s fiscal 2019 third quarter.