Sprouts Expands Grocery Delivery To Southeast States Via Instacart

Starting March 5, residents in select areas of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee can have fresh food and household items from Sprouts Farmers Market delivered to them as quickly as one hour later via Instacart.

The launch area includes Augusta and Atlanta, Georgia; Birmingham and Huntsville-Madison, Alabama; Charlotte, Durham, Fayetteville and Raleigh-Falls of Neuse, North Carolina;

Clearwater, Orlando, South Sarasota, Tampa and Valrico, Florida; Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; and Simpsonville, South Carolina.

To sign up or place an order, customers use the Sprouts app or visit delivery.sprouts.com. New Instacart customers will receive $20 off their first delivery if valued $35 or more with promo code SPROUTS20.

“Each week, millions of guests turn to Sprouts for their healthy grocery needs and delivery is another way for us to reach them wherever they are in their busy lives and healthy living journeys,” said Chief Customer Officer Shawn Gensch. “Our guests know they can count on Sprouts for freshness, convenience and value—both in-store and online—and we believe this supports the program’s strong sequential growth.”

With these new markets, Sprouts now offers delivery in more than 200 communities from coast to coast. More than 12,000 products from Sprouts are available for delivery, including farm-fresh produce, a wide selection of meat and seafood, dairy, bulk foods and frozen items. Beer and wine are available in the Florida and North Carolina launch markets.

Phoenix, Arizona-based Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. specializes in fresh, natural and organic products at competitive prices. Fresh produce is positioned in the heart of the Sprouts store, surrounded by a deli with prepared entrees and side dishes; The Butcher Shop and The Fish Market at Sprouts; an expansive vitamins and supplements department; and more. Sprouts employs more than 30,000 team members and operates more than 300 stores in 19 states from coast to coast.

Instacart delivers from more than 300 retailers. It offers an Express Membership program, giving customers unlimited free delivery from available stores on orders more than $35.