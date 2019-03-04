Fareway Stores Inc. Unite Around MDA Shamrocks Campaign To Help Save Lives

Fareway Stores throughout Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota are uniting to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) free kids and adults from the harmful effects of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related life-threatening diseases by participating in the MDA Shamrocks program through March 16.

Fareway Stores invite customers to join them in the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day fundraising program, by adding a paper Shamrock (pinup) to their purchase for a $1, $5 or a larger contribution—all benefiting MDA.

“Every year, we look forward to the Shamrocks campaign benefitting MDA,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “The funds raised provide necessary dollars to help free kids and adults from debilitating muscle disease.”

“For families fighting muscle-debilitating diseases, MDA Shamrocks represent more than luck, it is a symbol of strength, independence and life,” said MDA Development Director Brette Dowson. “With help from Fareway and their customers, we will be able to bring urgently needed answers and support to kids and adults affected by neuromuscular diseases today, as we work together to make tomorrow free from the diseases themselves.”

The MDA Shamrocks program unites tens of thousands of retail locations throughout the country to benefit the organization’s shared mission to fund groundbreaking research across diseases and provide individuals with life-enhancing programs and support services, including state-of-the-art multidisciplinary care at the MDA Care Center at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Recent major medical and scientific advancements, including the development of six new drugs that are now available treatment options and the promise of more to come, make today the most promising time in the history of neuromuscular disease research and care. This is made possible in part by the funds raised and support given over the years to the MDA Shamrocks program. Funds raised also make MDA Summer Camp possible for more than 70 area kids at no cost to their families at Camp Courageous in Monticello, Iowa.