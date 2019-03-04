Reed’s Craft Ginger Beer Offers New Products At Expo West

Reed’s Inc., makers of non-alcoholic craft ginger beers in Norwalk, Connecticut, will have new products and show a package redesign at the Natural Products Expo West.

“Consumers are increasingly mindful about their beverage choices; they want better-for-you ingredients like the real ginger root that’s always been at the ‘root’ of Reed’s Ginger Beers, delivering great bold taste and the wellness benefits of ginger,” said Val Stalowir, CEO of Reed’s Inc. “From our classic ginger beer in three levels of ginger strength (original, extra and strongest) to our newest introductions, including our zero sugar, zero calorie drinks, we’ve got something for all consumers to enjoy and help them add more healthy ginger into their lives.”

Most ginger ale sodas contain no significant amounts of real ginger. “Consumers who want real ginger should reach past ginger ale and reach for Reed’s; it’s that simple. We want to become the ginger beverage of choice for the next generation,” said Stalowir.

Beverages that will debut at the expo include:

Zero Sugar Ginger Beer: Jamaican-style recipe with real ginger available in a sugar-free format offered in Original, Extra (100 percent more ginger than Original) and Strongest (200 percent more ginger than Original) varieties.

Ready-to-Drink Mule: malt beverage segment of the alcohol beverage industry available in Classic and Zero Sugar.

Wellness Ginger Beer with Hemp Extract: combines fresh ginger with broad-spectrum hemp functionality in Original and Zero Sugar.

Ginger Wellness Shots: 2000mg of ginger and B vitamins in Original and Energy.



Established in 1989, Reed’s ginger beers are made with fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican-inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices and sold in more than 30,000 retailers nationwide.