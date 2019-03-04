Bakery Northeast Suppliers Technology

Table Talk Pies Breaks Ground On New Warehouse In Worcester, Mass.

March 4, 2019
2 Min Read
Table Talk pies

Table Talk Pies and Tippmann Innovation broke ground in late February on a new cold storage facility in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Cold storage contractor Tippmann Innovation of Fort Wayne, Indiana, is constructing a -10°F freezer warehouse that maximizes energy efficiency, according to the companies. The freezer sits adjacent to Table Talk’s 150,000-s.f. manufacturing facility, which will enable the facility to streamline the production and distribution processes. The facility now is able to produce at full capacity and store finished goods on-site instead of using outside public cold storage.

Table Talk Pies produces more than 4 million snack pies and 600,000 8-inch pies per week. The operation has a fully automated pie and snack cake bakery.

Table Talk Pies began serving customers handmade pies from a small horse-drawn wagon in the neighborhoods surrounding Worcester in 1924. Today, the company sells through wholesalers and distributors.

Tippmann Innovation is an industrial cold storage builder using advanced technology solutions to create efficient buildings that scale with a business and are designed to maximize profitability through fully integrating operations and supply chain, by design. The company provides a full suite of cold storage construction services. The technologies include the Patented QF+ In-Rack freezing and thawing system, coupled with the T2 spacer. Tippmann has offices in Indiana, Illinois and Florida.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kristen Brissette

Kristen lives on Cape Cod and enjoys working in the food industry. She loves attending food shows and meeting others in the field.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Featured Photos

Featured Video