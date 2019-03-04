Table Talk Pies Breaks Ground On New Warehouse In Worcester, Mass.

Table Talk Pies and Tippmann Innovation broke ground in late February on a new cold storage facility in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Cold storage contractor Tippmann Innovation of Fort Wayne, Indiana, is constructing a -10°F freezer warehouse that maximizes energy efficiency, according to the companies. The freezer sits adjacent to Table Talk’s 150,000-s.f. manufacturing facility, which will enable the facility to streamline the production and distribution processes. The facility now is able to produce at full capacity and store finished goods on-site instead of using outside public cold storage.

Table Talk Pies produces more than 4 million snack pies and 600,000 8-inch pies per week. The operation has a fully automated pie and snack cake bakery.

Table Talk Pies began serving customers handmade pies from a small horse-drawn wagon in the neighborhoods surrounding Worcester in 1924. Today, the company sells through wholesalers and distributors.

