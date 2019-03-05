Common Market Co-Op To Turn Former Safeway Into 2nd Store

The Common Market Co-op, a Frederick, Maryland-based, community-owned, organic and natural foods grocery store, has purchased the former Safeway location on West 7th Street in Frederick, where it plans to open a second store.

After renovations, the new store will open offering many of the same products as the Route 85 location but will add additional merchandise and amenities, including grocery pickup and a pet center. The new store will feature a café, similar to the Route 85 location along with expanded operations.

“We are constantly working to improve our store to better support our customers and their healthy lifestyle with high-quality, local, natural and organic products,” said General Manager Bob Thompson. “With this additional location, we’ll be able to provide better access to our products and services, as well as increased support for our local suppliers.”

The City of Frederick, Miles and Stockbridge and Warner Commercial aided in the planning and purchasing of the property, and funding for the project will be made possible in part through a capital campaign with the Common Market’s nearly 6,600 owners, as well as through funding from Woodsboro Bank and Frederick County Bank. The National Cooperative Grocers Association has also been an advocate of the project, assisting with logistics and planning.

This second additional location will bring an estimated 110 jobs to the City of Frederick. The co-op’s corporate office will relocate from the county to the new location within the city limits.

The Common Market Co-op is a consumer-owned cooperative and is supported by more than 6,600 owners.

