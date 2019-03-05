Food Lion To Remodel 92 SC Stores, Add Jobs With $158M Investment

Food Lion plans to remodel 92 stores in Charleston, Columbia, Florence and Myrtle Beach and add jobs as part of a $158 million investment in South Carolina.

The company announced the plan includes remodeling stores, lowering prices and expanding product availability in the South Carolina stores. The plan also includes hiring nearly 2,000 new associates to work in those 92 stores.

Six stores will have walk-in coolers designed to keep produce fresher, longer. Those stores are in Andrews, Columbia, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown and Ravenel, South Carolina.

Hand-battered fried chicken will be made in the stores’ deli and bakery departments and the plan also includes adding local products such as beer, wine and natural and organic items.

The 92 stores included in the plan will remain open for normal hours during the remodeling. Once complete, Food Lion will have remodeled more than 80 percent of its network of more than 1,000 stores operating in 10 states.

“Food Lion is proud to have been a part of the many towns and cities we serve throughout South Carolina for 43 years and we are even more excited to bring exciting new offerings, services and a new look to these markets,” said Food Lion President Meg Ham. “We look forward to making significant investments in our stores, our associates and our communities to offer a new grocery shopping experience. Our mission is to ensure our customers can easily find fresh, quality products to nourish their families at affordable prices every day, delivered with caring, friendly service every time they shop. We look forward to reintroducing our renovated stores later this summer.”

Food Lion Inc. is based in Salisbury, North Carolina, and employs more than 63,000 associates. Click here for a list of the 92 South Carolina stores included in the plan.