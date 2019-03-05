FRANE Lunch N’ Learn Taste Day Coming Up March 14

FRANE, the Frozen & Refrigerated Association of the Northeast, is holding a Lunch n’ Learn Taste Day on Thursday, March 14, at Lombardo’s Restaurant in Randolph, Massachusetts.

Mr. Kurian Thomas, SVP and practice leader-Americas at IRI, will attend the discussion on Trends in Dairy and Frozen…Adapting to the New Sales Landscape and Today’s Consumers.

The luncheon is slated to run from 2-3:30 p.m. The event is free to all association members and guests.

Register by email at frane@frane.org. Immediately following, guests are invited to a private reception kicking off the 2019 Taste Day event to sample some of the area’s best foods, while networking with retailers and manufacturers from throughout the Northeast.

The day ends with the Taste Day Sampling event. The association welcomes the community to this family friendly event on Thursday, March 14 from 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 pm. It is open to the public offering food, events for kids and a few surprises. Stop by your local retailer for complimentary tickets.

FRANE, incorporated in 1955, is a non-profit regional trade association, representing the frozen and refrigerated industries throughout the Northeast. It remains one of the largest and most active associations in the U.S. and is affiliated with NFRA, the National Frozen & Refrigerated Association.