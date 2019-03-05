Giorgio Fresh Unveils New Website In Celebration Of 90th Anniversary

Giorgio Fresh, a grower, packer and shipper of mushrooms, continues to celebrate its 90th anniversary with the completion of a newly renovated website, giorgiofresh.com, featuring new and improved functionality and visual appeal.

The design was created with consumer research and user feedback. Mushrooms are a recipe-centric item, and the new website is a destination for consumers to gain access to recipes that will be added each month.



The Temple, Pennsylvania-based company also has new packaging that drives consumers to the new website.



“Consumers are looking for recipes, and when it came time to give our website a refresh, we wanted to give them exactly what they are looking for,” said Greg Sagan, EVP of sales and marketing. “Our new website will bring that feeling of innovation we’ve long been known for to each visitor both through our products and our delicious recipes.”

The new website is not only visually appealing, it has improved navigation and search functionality for recipes. The mobile-friendly website highlights the versatility of mushrooms with beautiful recipe photography. Recipes are easily searchable by type of mushroom, meal occasion and theme. Other updates include improved search engine optimization capabilities, a new content management system and social sharing functionality.

Since 1928, family owned Giorgio Fresh has provided the worldwide retail and food service industry with mushrooms.

