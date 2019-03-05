Harps Brings Home Delivery Via Instacart To Additional Locations

Harps Food has a partnership with Instacart, which brought grocery delivery to select markets in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri in late 2018. As of March 5, the list of Harps stores across these four states where customers can order groceries and essentials to be delivered by Instacart has expanded to include the Northwest Arkansas area and more.

“Instacart is proud to partner with Harps to make grocery shopping effortless for customers and families across the United States,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, VP of business development, Instacart. “In partnership with Harps, Instacart is again expanding its North American footprint, which today reaches more than 70 percent of U.S. households, to deliver customers the groceries they want from the local retailers like Harps that have been a part of their families for generations.”

“We are a customer-focused company and are always looking for new ways to make shopping more convenient,” said David Ganoung, marketing VP of employee-owned Harps. “The option of home delivery complements our dedication to providing our customers with convenience and quality, making it even easier to shop with us. We’re very excited to add additional stores and the Northwest Arkansas area to our home grocery delivery service list.”

With Instacart, shoppers order online at harps.com or use the Instacart app to add items to a virtual cart then choose a delivery window from one hour to up to five days in advance and check out.

With 90 stores in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri, employee-owned Harps continues to grow. The company says its strategy has been to differentiate itself from the competition based on quality, service and freshness at competitive prices.