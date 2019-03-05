SpartanNash Introduces Kids Crew Program, Store Tours

SpartanNash has introduced its Kids Crew program to encourage kids and parents to make healthy choices and practice healthy lifestyles.

Kids Crew offers in-store activities at Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fresh Market stores in Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The goal of Kids Crew is to introduce shoppers to healthy foods at a young age and encourage kids to learn and discover as they grocery shop and cook meals at home. The program is part of SpartanNash’s Living Well initiatives.

“Kids Crew is another way our stores can connect with the communities where they are located and where our associates live and work,” SpartanNash VP and GM-Corporate Retail Tom Swanson said. “Not only does Kids Crew support our other in-store health and wellness efforts, but it helps kids understand the important role food plays in their everyday lives.”

As a part of the Kids Crew program, SpartanNash has also teamed up with Field Trip Factory to offer one-hour supermarket tours for pre-K through sixth grade and special needs classes. Classes of between eight and 30 kids can take part in these Kids Crew supermarket tours.

“We’re excited to launch our Kids Crew program and offer store tours through our partnership with Field Trip Factory,” SpartanNash VP of Marketing Brian Holt said. “We look forward to working with school groups in our local communities and growing our relationships with them by making it easier than ever to schedule tours in our stores and learn the basics of healthy eating.”

Students will learn about MyPlate, healthy food choices and portion size with special behind-the-scenes tours of their local supermarket.

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based SpartanNash has locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash currently operates 159 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fresh Market. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.