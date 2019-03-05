Zenergy Expects To Save La Fiesta Nearly 30% On Energy Costs

A central Texas utility says it has completed installation of equipment in La Fiesta supermarkets that will improve energy efficiency.

Zenergy Brands Inc. is working with La Fiesta on its Zero Cost Program, a seven-year plan designed to improve energy efficiency, energy conservation and smart control technology. La Fiesta is a regional grocery store chain operating throughout central Texas.

The program is expected to lower La Fiesta’s annual energy consumption by a total of 27 percent. Zenergy estimates the reduction will be equal to removing 2.7 million pounds of CO2 emissions from the atmosphere.

The utility says the program is estimated to lower La Fiesta’s energy consumption by 34 percent in lighting, 22 percent in HVAC usage and 29 percent in refrigeration usage.

“In our experience, going green comes at a cost premium. The Zero Cost Program is changing the game for us. We can now be more environmentally responsible while at the same time add dollars to our bottom line,” said Ron Catlett, SVP of La Fiesta.

“It is a privilege for us to be able to serve such a great company and highly respected brand in the community like La Fiesta Supermarkets,” said Alex Rodriguez, CEO of Zenergy.

The Zero Cost Program is designed to reduce a customer’s utility consumption by 20 to 60 percent through energy conservation and smart control technology.