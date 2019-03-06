Best New Product Awards Announce 11th Annual Winners

BrandSpark International has announced the winners of the 2019 Best New Product Awards, the leading consumer-voted consumer product awards program in North America. The Best New Product Awards (BNPAs) cover three major consumer product categories: Food & Beverage, Beauty & Personal Care and Household. The winners were determined based on a national survey of real shoppers who tried the products themselves.

All products were launched after Jan. 1, 2019.

This year’s 38 winning products are:

2019 Best New Product Awards: LIST OF WINNERS BY CATEGORY BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE Category Winning Product Body Lotion Nivea Aloe Vera Body Lotion Body Wash Burt’s Bees Lavender & Honey Body Wash Diapers Pampers Pure Protection Eyeliner L’Oréal Paris Infallible Gel Crayon Face Primer Revlon ColorStay Prep & Protect Primer Foundation COVERGIRL TruBlend Matte Made Liquid Foundation Lip Color Revlon Kiss Cushion Lip Tint Makeup Remover Wipes AVEENO Ultra-Calming Makeup Removing Wipes Mascara Rimmel London Wonder’fully Real Mascara Men’s Body Wash Dial for Men Infinite Fresh Body Wash Sunscreen Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Lotion Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Toothpaste Crest Gum Detoxify Deep Clean Toothpaste FOOD & BEVERAGE Children’s Snack ALDI-exclusive SimplyNature Squeezie Single – Apple Banana and Apple Multi-Fruit Cooking Oil Specially Selected Premium Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil Dried Fruit SimplyNature Freeze Dried Fruit: Strawberries, Fuji Apples, and Asian Pears Fresh Chicken Product Trader Joe’s BBQ Seasoned Spatchcocked Chicken Fruit Snack ALDI-exclusive Little Salad Bar Pineapple Spears and Little Salad Bar Watermelon Spears Hummus ALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Single Serve Hummus: Classic or Red Pepper Juice ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Premium 100% Juices: Pomegranate Juice, Black Cherry Juice, or Cranberry Juice Kombucha Suja Organic Pineapple Passionfruit Kombucha Mexican Food Ortega Bakeable Tortilla Bowl Kit Milk ALDI-exclusive Friendly Farms Organic DHA Omega-3 Whole Milk and ALDI-exclusive Friendly Farms Omega-3 Organic 2% Reduced Fat Milk Pasta Trader Joe’s Organic Italian Artisan Pasta Pastry Trader Joe’s Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Flaky Croissant Protein Bar ALDI-exclusive Millville Protein Chewy Bars: Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate or Peanut, Almond and Dark Chocolate Ready-Made Salad Kits ALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Greek Feta Salad, Provolone Antipasti or Olives, ALDI-exclusive Little Salad Bar Salad Bowls, Assorted Varieties Rice Minute Instant Jasmine Rice Snack Bar ALDI-exclusive SimplyNature Nut and Sea Salt Bar Snack Pack Babybel Original Cheese & Crackers Specialty Dairy Drink ALDI-exclusive Friendly Farms Lowfat Kefir: Strawberry or Blueberry Specialty Pasta Ronzoni Homestyle Pasta Vegan Burgers ALDI-exclusive Earth Grown Burgers, Assorted Varieties Vegan Cheese Violife Just Like Mature Cheddar Slices Vegetarian Entrée Amy’s Kitchen Asian Dumpling Bowl HOUSEHOLD Air Freshener Air Wick Essential Mist Fragrant Mist Diffuser Dog Food PEDIGREE Dry Dog Food High Protein Beef and Lamb Flavor Laundry Detergent Tide PODS Ultra OXI Laundry Detergent pacs Multi-purpose Cleaner Lysol Daily Cleanser

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 11th year of the Best New Product Awards,” said Robert Levy, president and CEO of BrandSpark International and founder of the Best New Product Awards. “As the BNPA program enters its second decade, we are uniquely positioned to examine the most important trends in CPG products over time. We are learning from the past to predict the future in an ultimate effort to work with manufacturers to fulfill the desires and habits of American shoppers.”

The winning products were determined among the nominees solely by the votes and opinions of more than 10,000 American consumers, including thousands of verified purchasers who bought the products with their own money. Voters participated in an extensive nationwide survey conducted by independent marketing research firm BrandSpark International.

The program’s companion American Shopper Study provides additional insight into the minds of American shoppers. Some highlights from this year’s survey are: