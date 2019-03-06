National Suppliers

Best New Product Awards Announce 11th Annual Winners

March 6, 2019
Best New Product Awards logo

BrandSpark International has announced the winners of the 2019 Best New Product Awards, the leading consumer-voted consumer product awards program in North America. The Best New Product Awards (BNPAs) cover three major consumer product categories: Food & Beverage, Beauty & Personal Care and Household. The winners were determined based on a national survey of real shoppers who tried the products themselves.

All products were launched after Jan. 1, 2019.

This year’s 38 winning products are:

2019 Best New Product Awards: LIST OF WINNERS BY CATEGORY
BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE
CategoryWinning Product
Body LotionNivea Aloe Vera Body Lotion
Body WashBurt’s Bees Lavender & Honey Body Wash
DiapersPampers Pure Protection
EyelinerL’Oréal Paris Infallible Gel Crayon
Face PrimerRevlon ColorStay Prep & Protect Primer
FoundationCOVERGIRL TruBlend Matte Made Liquid Foundation
Lip ColorRevlon Kiss Cushion Lip Tint
Makeup Remover WipesAVEENO Ultra-Calming Makeup Removing Wipes
MascaraRimmel London Wonder’fully Real Mascara
Men’s Body WashDial for Men Infinite Fresh Body Wash
SunscreenNeutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Lotion Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 50
ToothpasteCrest Gum Detoxify Deep Clean Toothpaste
FOOD & BEVERAGE
Children’s SnackALDI-exclusive SimplyNature Squeezie Single – Apple Banana and Apple Multi-Fruit
Cooking OilSpecially Selected Premium Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Dried FruitSimplyNature Freeze Dried Fruit: Strawberries, Fuji Apples, and Asian Pears
Fresh Chicken ProductTrader Joe’s BBQ Seasoned Spatchcocked Chicken
Fruit SnackALDI-exclusive Little Salad Bar Pineapple Spears and Little Salad Bar Watermelon Spears
HummusALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Single Serve Hummus: Classic or Red Pepper
JuiceALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Premium 100% Juices: Pomegranate Juice, Black Cherry Juice, or Cranberry Juice
KombuchaSuja Organic Pineapple Passionfruit Kombucha
Mexican FoodOrtega Bakeable Tortilla Bowl Kit
MilkALDI-exclusive Friendly Farms Organic DHA Omega-3 Whole Milk and ALDI-exclusive Friendly Farms Omega-3 Organic 2% Reduced Fat Milk
PastaTrader Joe’s Organic Italian Artisan Pasta
PastryTrader Joe’s Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Flaky Croissant
Protein BarALDI-exclusive Millville Protein Chewy Bars: Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate or Peanut, Almond and Dark Chocolate
Ready-Made Salad KitsALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Greek Feta Salad, Provolone Antipasti or Olives, ALDI-exclusive Little Salad Bar Salad Bowls, Assorted Varieties
RiceMinute Instant Jasmine Rice
Snack BarALDI-exclusive SimplyNature Nut and Sea Salt Bar
Snack PackBabybel Original Cheese & Crackers
Specialty Dairy DrinkALDI-exclusive Friendly Farms Lowfat Kefir: Strawberry or Blueberry
Specialty PastaRonzoni Homestyle Pasta
Vegan BurgersALDI-exclusive Earth Grown Burgers, Assorted Varieties
Vegan CheeseViolife Just Like Mature Cheddar Slices
Vegetarian EntréeAmy’s Kitchen Asian Dumpling Bowl
HOUSEHOLD
Air FreshenerAir Wick Essential Mist Fragrant Mist Diffuser
Dog FoodPEDIGREE Dry Dog Food High Protein Beef and Lamb Flavor
Laundry DetergentTide PODS Ultra OXI Laundry Detergent pacs
Multi-purpose CleanerLysol Daily Cleanser

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 11th year of the Best New Product Awards,” said Robert Levy, president and CEO of BrandSpark International and founder of the Best New Product Awards. “As the BNPA program enters its second decade, we are uniquely positioned to examine the most important trends in CPG products over time. We are learning from the past to predict the future in an ultimate effort to work with manufacturers to fulfill the desires and habits of American shoppers.”

The winning products were determined among the nominees solely by the votes and opinions of more than 10,000 American consumers, including thousands of verified purchasers who bought the products with their own money. Voters participated in an extensive nationwide survey conducted by independent marketing research firm BrandSpark International.

The program’s companion American Shopper Study provides additional insight into the minds of American shoppers. Some highlights from this year’s survey are:

  • Consumers are increasingly challenged to keep up with the pace of new products: 42 percent say there are too many new products to keep up with—up considerably from just 34 percent a year ago.
  • There are still ways for new products to stand out: 63 percent say they are likely to try new products that come recommended by other consumers; 75% say they try new products from the brands they know and trust most.
  • New product benefits that continue to resonate with the majority of Americans include better health, taste, effectiveness and convenience: six in 10 would rather find healthier versions of their favorite foods than cut them out; one in two shoppers believe there are still not enough convenient and healthy packaged food products; 73 percent say they look for new products that will make their life easier.
  • Environmental benefits are increasingly important to American shoppers: 72 percent “appreciate” when manufacturers make products more environmentally-friendly, while 38 percent are “willing to pay more” for these products; 51% say it is important to them that food products are sustainably sourced.
  • More than one in two shoppers are occasionally choosing “natural” products in the food, health, household and personal care categories.
About the author

Treva Bennett

After 32 years in the newspaper industry, she is enjoying her new career exploring the world of groceries at The Shelby Report.

