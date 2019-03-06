Best New Product Awards Announce 11th Annual Winners

BrandSpark International has announced the winners of the 2019 Best New Product Awards, the leading consumer-voted consumer product awards program in North America. The Best New Product Awards (BNPAs) cover three major consumer product categories: Food & Beverage, Beauty & Personal Care and Household. The winners were determined based on a national survey of real shoppers who tried the products themselves.
All products were launched after Jan. 1, 2019.
This year’s 38 winning products are:
|2019 Best New Product Awards: LIST OF WINNERS BY CATEGORY
|BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE
|Category
|Winning Product
|Body Lotion
|Nivea Aloe Vera Body Lotion
|Body Wash
|Burt’s Bees Lavender & Honey Body Wash
|Diapers
|Pampers Pure Protection
|Eyeliner
|L’Oréal Paris Infallible Gel Crayon
|Face Primer
|Revlon ColorStay Prep & Protect Primer
|Foundation
|COVERGIRL TruBlend Matte Made Liquid Foundation
|Lip Color
|Revlon Kiss Cushion Lip Tint
|Makeup Remover Wipes
|AVEENO Ultra-Calming Makeup Removing Wipes
|Mascara
|Rimmel London Wonder’fully Real Mascara
|Men’s Body Wash
|Dial for Men Infinite Fresh Body Wash
|Sunscreen
|Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Lotion Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 50
|Toothpaste
|Crest Gum Detoxify Deep Clean Toothpaste
|FOOD & BEVERAGE
|Children’s Snack
|ALDI-exclusive SimplyNature Squeezie Single – Apple Banana and Apple Multi-Fruit
|Cooking Oil
|Specially Selected Premium Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Dried Fruit
|SimplyNature Freeze Dried Fruit: Strawberries, Fuji Apples, and Asian Pears
|Fresh Chicken Product
|Trader Joe’s BBQ Seasoned Spatchcocked Chicken
|Fruit Snack
|ALDI-exclusive Little Salad Bar Pineapple Spears and Little Salad Bar Watermelon Spears
|Hummus
|ALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Single Serve Hummus: Classic or Red Pepper
|Juice
|ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Premium 100% Juices: Pomegranate Juice, Black Cherry Juice, or Cranberry Juice
|Kombucha
|Suja Organic Pineapple Passionfruit Kombucha
|Mexican Food
|Ortega Bakeable Tortilla Bowl Kit
|Milk
|ALDI-exclusive Friendly Farms Organic DHA Omega-3 Whole Milk and ALDI-exclusive Friendly Farms Omega-3 Organic 2% Reduced Fat Milk
|Pasta
|Trader Joe’s Organic Italian Artisan Pasta
|Pastry
|Trader Joe’s Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Flaky Croissant
|Protein Bar
|ALDI-exclusive Millville Protein Chewy Bars: Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate or Peanut, Almond and Dark Chocolate
|Ready-Made Salad Kits
|ALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Greek Feta Salad, Provolone Antipasti or Olives, ALDI-exclusive Little Salad Bar Salad Bowls, Assorted Varieties
|Rice
|Minute Instant Jasmine Rice
|Snack Bar
|ALDI-exclusive SimplyNature Nut and Sea Salt Bar
|Snack Pack
|Babybel Original Cheese & Crackers
|Specialty Dairy Drink
|ALDI-exclusive Friendly Farms Lowfat Kefir: Strawberry or Blueberry
|Specialty Pasta
|Ronzoni Homestyle Pasta
|Vegan Burgers
|ALDI-exclusive Earth Grown Burgers, Assorted Varieties
|Vegan Cheese
|Violife Just Like Mature Cheddar Slices
|Vegetarian Entrée
|Amy’s Kitchen Asian Dumpling Bowl
|HOUSEHOLD
|Air Freshener
|Air Wick Essential Mist Fragrant Mist Diffuser
|Dog Food
|PEDIGREE Dry Dog Food High Protein Beef and Lamb Flavor
|Laundry Detergent
|Tide PODS Ultra OXI Laundry Detergent pacs
|Multi-purpose Cleaner
|Lysol Daily Cleanser
“We are thrilled to celebrate the 11th year of the Best New Product Awards,” said Robert Levy, president and CEO of BrandSpark International and founder of the Best New Product Awards. “As the BNPA program enters its second decade, we are uniquely positioned to examine the most important trends in CPG products over time. We are learning from the past to predict the future in an ultimate effort to work with manufacturers to fulfill the desires and habits of American shoppers.”
The winning products were determined among the nominees solely by the votes and opinions of more than 10,000 American consumers, including thousands of verified purchasers who bought the products with their own money. Voters participated in an extensive nationwide survey conducted by independent marketing research firm BrandSpark International.
The program’s companion American Shopper Study provides additional insight into the minds of American shoppers. Some highlights from this year’s survey are:
- Consumers are increasingly challenged to keep up with the pace of new products: 42 percent say there are too many new products to keep up with—up considerably from just 34 percent a year ago.
- There are still ways for new products to stand out: 63 percent say they are likely to try new products that come recommended by other consumers; 75% say they try new products from the brands they know and trust most.
- New product benefits that continue to resonate with the majority of Americans include better health, taste, effectiveness and convenience: six in 10 would rather find healthier versions of their favorite foods than cut them out; one in two shoppers believe there are still not enough convenient and healthy packaged food products; 73 percent say they look for new products that will make their life easier.
- Environmental benefits are increasingly important to American shoppers: 72 percent “appreciate” when manufacturers make products more environmentally-friendly, while 38 percent are “willing to pay more” for these products; 51% say it is important to them that food products are sustainably sourced.
- More than one in two shoppers are occasionally choosing “natural” products in the food, health, household and personal care categories.
