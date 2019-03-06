Continued Demand Expected For Meal Kits In 2019

The demand for meal kits took the U.S. grocery retail market by storm in 2018. Offering easy-to-use recipes with the ingredients necessary to prepare them, meal kits offered time-challenged consumers a convenient way to provide home-cooked meals with little effort.

Hundreds of companies serving both at the national and local levels now offer the service.

What started as a web-exclusive offering, aimed at delivering fresh, time-saving options, now has grown into a multi-billion dollar industry that stretches across retail’s landscape on its variety of platforms. Over the past year, a deluge of acquisition and collaboration deals between kit manufacturers and retailers has created a groundswell of media conversation, consumer awareness and retail distribution points for meal kit offerings. And according to the latest Nielsen data, 187 new meal kit items were introduced within in-store retail outlets alone during the 52 weeks ended Dec. 29, 2018.

But as more and more meal kits come to market, is consumer demand keeping pace?



Today, millions of consumers have easy access to meal kits through both online and in-store retail, and despite chatter of instability within meal kit businesses, the data shows that consumer demand is strong. Meal kit users have increased by 36 percent over the past year. In fact, Nielsen panel data shows that 14.3 million households purchased meal kits in the last six months of 2018, reflecting a marked increase of 3.8 million households from the end of 2017. And there is still a lot more interest beyond that, with 23 percent of American households saying they would consider purchasing a meal kit within the next six months.



As more and more meal kits providers made their way into brick and mortar stores in 2018, sales of in-store full meal kit offerings garnered $93 million over the 52-week period ending Dec. 29, 2018. At the same time, in-store meal kit users jumped by 2.2. million households in less than one year, accounting for 60 percent of growth in meal kit users. While the majority of meal kit sales did still occur online in 2018, growth occurred both exclusively in-store and within the combined online/offline space.

Overall, affluent consumers earning an income of more than $100,000 drove meal kit growth across online and in-store in 2018. Compared to 2017, these consumers increased their online meal kit purchases by 6 points and their in-store purchases by 9 points. Across both outlets, growth also is being led by consumers between the ages of 35-44, who showed a 4.3 point increase in meal kit purchases online and a 9.2 point increase in those bought in-store. Meanwhile, meal kit purchases from older consumers aged 45-54 declined 2.8 points online and 7 points in-store over the past year.

Meal kits ended 2018 on a high note, and since meal kits cater to the consumer need for fast and fresh, demand likely will endure into 2019. Consumers are showing a continued interest in meal kits, amid the diversification of distribution channels. However, retailer and meal kit players should take note of shifting purchasing preferences occurring as this category continues to grow and mature.

The insights in this article were derived from a Nielsen Homescan Panel Custom Survey, Oct. 22-Nov. 12, 2018, and Nov. 30-Dec. 25, 2018; U.S. Census 120 million households, December 2017.