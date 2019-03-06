Diamond of California Names Industry Veteran Craig Hope CEO

Craig Hope has been named CEO of Diamond of California. He has more than three decades of leadership in the consumer packaged goods industry. He spent the past two years with the company working on brand extension and reinventing product offering image.

According to a news release from Diamond of California, Hope’s focus will be expanding the company’s product offering and driving growth as consumers demand more plant-based options.

“I’ve been a longtime fan of Diamond of California, a staple brand in the homes of countless Americans for generations. As the growing interest for plant-based diets continue to rise, we are interested in exploring what it means to be ‘made for homemade’ in this day in age and move our product into new categories that drive growth every day for our retail and international partners,” Hope said. “This year we plan on continuing to push the envelope by introducing groundbreaking products, as well as celebrating our core line in new ways so that we can accelerate the brand’s growth for years to come.”

Hope previously has worked for E&J Gallo, Nabisco, Kraft Foods and WhiteWave, along with 10 years in the private equity environment with small- and mid-cap growth companies in consumer packaged goods. Hope also served as CEO of Country Fresh LLC, JTM Foods and Earthbound Farms.