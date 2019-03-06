EarthWater Launches Private Label Program For Black Water

EarthWater is expanding into the private label water market by launching a private label program. The Texas-based company announced the private label program is in response to requests from corporate clients seeking to enter the Black Water market.

The company also wants to expand into the growing private label water market, which currently exceeds $2.8 billion.

“We knew people were fascinated and wanted to enter the category we built for ‘Black Water.’ Rather than have potential competitors entering into this highly sophisticated and proprietary process, we decided to be the source manufacturer and allow the market to experience and enjoy what we have been selling worldwide for five years,” said CJ Comu, EarthWater chariman and CEO. “This further supports our mission statement ‘to help change and improve people’s lives with the power of natural trace minerals and a natural high pH.”

The program meets the growing demand by retailers for private label products. Several studies show consumers increasingly are purchasing private-label products.

EarthWater is a health and wellness company and manufacturer of mineral-infused high-alkaline beverages and liquid concentrate with proprietary blends of natural organic trace minerals mined from within the earth’s surface.