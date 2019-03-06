San Francisco-based Ingenuity Brands has launched a line of yogurt for kids specifically designed to help their brain development.

Ingenuity Brands said its Brainiac Kids yogurts are enhanced with Brain Pack, a blend of nutrients that support child brain development, such as Omega-3s DHA and ALA, and Choline. One 4-oz. cup of Brainiac Kids yogurt provides as much Omega-3 DHA as one child’s portion of salmon, as much Omega-3 ALA as 1 cup of Brussels sprouts and as much Choline as 2 cups of broccoli.

The Braniac Kids yogurts were created by parents, pediatricians, nutrition scientists and neurologists. They are available in four flavors: strawberry banana, strawberry, mixed berry and cherry vanilla.

Nearly $1.5 billion a year is spent in the kids’ yogurt category and there’s a growing consumer demand for healthier, delicious yogurt options with added nutritional benefits.

“When we needed to switch our newborn to formula, my wife and I spent a lot of time investigating the options. The focus on brain nutrients made us wonder if our older kids were missing out. With the help of experts, we discovered that kids in America, including ours, are getting far too little of the critical nutrients their rapidly growing brains need,” said Jonathan Wolfson, founder and CEO of Ingenuity Brands.

“Our kids’ brains continue to develop after those first critical 1,000 days—and we need good, kid-friendly foods to nurture developing brains throughout their childhood and teen years,” Wolfson said. “These nutritional challenges presented an opportunity to create a food brand from the ground up, focused on brain nutrition and launched with yogurts that are not only delicious and fun for kids but also help to feed their brains and close the nutrient gap.”

“As a parent of three, I know how hard it is to get kids to eat good sources of these nutrients—like salmon and broccoli—which is why Brainiac Kids is so exciting to me,” said Mark Brooks, co-founder and president of Ingenuity Brands. “It’s a whole food that kids will love and parents can feel good about, as it helps every child get the brain nutrients they need to reach their full potential.”

Brainiac Kids Whole Milk Yogurts have 40 percent less sugar and 50 percent more protein than the leading kids’ yogurt and Brainiac Kids yogurt drinks have 50 percent less sugar than the leading kids’ yogurt drink. They are made with three strains of live and active probiotic cultures, are non-GMO, gluten-free, kosher, contain no artificial ingredients and are derived from cows not treated with rBST.

Brainiac Kids is now available at H-E-B’s Central Market locations in Texas and will be available in late March through Good Eggs, the Bay Area-based online grocery delivery service. Brainiac Kids was recognized for innovation in the kids’ yogurt category and is an Expo West NEXTY Award Finalist for Best New Natural Kid’s Product.