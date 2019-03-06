Kroger Atlanta Kicks Off 2019 MDA Fundraising Campaign

Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina, will kick off its annual in-store fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) this weekend.

From March 10-25, Kroger customers can purchase $1 or $5 shamrock icons to help the Atlanta Division reach its goal of raising $325,000. All donations will go toward helping MDA send thousands of children to summer camps as well as providing nutrition-focused educational resources for families living with limited mobility due to muscle disease.

“Each year, Kroger customers and associates unite to generously support MDA. Funds raised will help MDA provide nutrition focused educational resources for families living with limited mobility due to muscle disease,” says Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.

Since first teaming up with MDA in 2001, Kroger’s Atlanta Division and its customers have raised nearly $5 million to help it provide the families it serves with critical resources and support to fulfill life goals.

“In keeping with Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative, we are helping MDA fund resources to ensure all families are equipped with the knowledge to make more complete care choices such as balanced meals,” Turner says.

Kroger focuses its charitable efforts on hunger relief, K-12 education, women’s health initiatives and local organizations in the communities it serves. Kroger’s Atlanta Division comprises more than 183 stores in Georgia, eastern Alabama and South Carolina.

MDA strives to help people affected by muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since its inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing care at more than 150 of the nation’s top medical institutions, and each year thousands of children and young adults learn life skills and gain independence at MDA Summer Camp and through recreational programs.