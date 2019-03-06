Nestlé Waters NA Names Tulauskas VP And Chief Sustainability Officer

David Tulauskas has joined Nestlé Waters North America, a beverage company in Stamford, Connecticut, as VP and chief sustainability officer, effective March 4.

Tulauskas comes from General Motors, where he served as sustainability director. He will oversee Nestle’s sustainability operations as well as serve as a member of the executive team reporting to President and CEO Fernando Mercé.

As GM’s sustainability director, Tulauskas developed the company’s sustainability strategy and was responsible for target-setting, reporting and external engagement with key stakeholders. In his 27 years with GM, Tulauskas held various positions. He spent nearly half his career in Asia.

Tulauskas has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan, a master’s degree in civil/environmental engineering from Wayne State University and an international executive MBA from Rutgers University.

“I am delighted David is joining the Nestle team,” said Mercé. “His track record for sustainable strategy and planning will be a tremendous asset to help us achieve our environmental, social and governance goals and further our leadership position in the bottled water industry.”

“The beverage industry is in a unique position to change how Americans think about recycling, packaging and caring for water and our shared natural resources,” said Tulauskas. “I’m looking forward to implementing and enhancing Nestle’s strong legacy of sustainability efforts and collaborating with my peers and stakeholders to find new ways to care for our planet, communities and operations.”

Nestle Waters N.A. has approximately 8,000 associates. The company manages natural resources for long-term sustainability, conserves nearly 21,000 acres of natural watershed area and currently sources water for six regional spring water brands from 47 springs across North America.