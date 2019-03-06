The National Grocers Association (NGA) and the Retailer Owned Food Distributors & Associates (ROFDA) today announced the co-location of the organizations’ annual fall conferences. The joint event will take place Nov. 6-10 at the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort and Spa in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

“As the industry continues to face rapid change, NGA has looked for ways in which we can provide more resources and programs with a greater return on investment for our members. We are excited to collaborate with ROFDA to bring together two events important to our members under one roof,” said Peter Larkin, NGA president and CEO. “Given our shared commitment to strengthening the independent supermarket industry along with the overlap in attendees and similarities of our two events, partnering with ROFDA is clearly a win-win for both our organizations, and more importantly, our members.”

“We look forward to working alongside NGA in this strategic partnership to provide our members with more added value, additional education focused on industry best practices, and enhanced networking opportunities to expand business relationships,” said Francis Cameron, president and CEO of ROFDA.

The NGA/ROFDA Fall Meetings will bring together senior decision-makers and business leaders from across the supermarket industry in a series of business to business meetings, education sessions and networking opportunities for attendees to discuss strategies to drive profitability and growth, the organizations said.

NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for close to one percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating $131 billion in sales, 944,000 jobs, $30 billion in wages and $27 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers, state grocers associations, as well as manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.

ROFDA’s origins date back to 1962 when a group of retailer owned distributors founded what was then called the Southeastern Food Cooperative Association (SFCA). Today ROFDA operates across the United States as a cooperative serving its retailer-owned food distributor members and associates.