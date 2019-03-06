SpartanNash And Customers Raise Money For Habitat For Humanity

The SpartanNash Foundation and store customers raised $179,500 for Habitat for Humanity partners in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Company associates worked with store guests to make donations through the SpartanNash Foundation’s scan campaign. Between Feb. 6-17, guests at SpartanNash stores throughout the Midwest were asked to donate at checkout.

One-hundred percent of the donations will be distributed to more than 50 local Habitat for Humanity partners in participating states. The $179,500 total could pay for 360 landscaped back yards, 180 financial responsibility education classes for homebuyers, 120 accessibility ramps or more than 35 kitchen projects.

Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes; advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions.

Habitat homebuyers invest 300-500 hours of sweat equity into homebuilding and mentorship classes where they learn the responsibilities and criteria to maintain the Habitat home they purchase on a zero-percent interest rate.

Since 2006, nearly $1.9 million has been raised by SpartanNash and its charitable arm, the SpartanNash Foundation, to support local Habitat for Humanity efforts.

“The SpartanNash Foundation has a long history of supporting Habitat for Humanity, and we are proud to continue that tradition with this year’s retail scan,” said Meredith Gremel, VP of corporate affairs and communications and executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. “The generosity of our store guests during this fundraising campaign was incredible, and we cannot wait to see the difference it will make in our local communities. We are most grateful to all who joined forces with the SpartanNash Foundation and our associates to build hope and affordable housing.”

Donations will be presented to community organizations within the next few weeks. Community recipients include:

Iowa

• $1,500 for Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs

Michigan

• $89,000 for Habitat for Humanity Michigan, on behalf of 32 county-based partners

• $40,000 for Habitat for Humanity of Kent County

Minnesota

• $4,200 for Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity

• $2,600 for Rice County Habitat for Humanity

• $1,800 for Habitat for Humanity for South Central Minnesota

• $1,800 for Habitat for Humanity for the Twin Cities

• $1,900 Habitat for Humanity of West Central Minnesota

Nebraska

• $11,000 for Habitat for Humanity Omaha

• $3,100 for Sarpy County Habitat for Humanity

• $2,750 for Kearney Area Habitat for Humanity

• $1,000 for Lincoln/Lancaster County Habitat for Humanity

• $1,000 for Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity

North Dakota

• $5,250 for Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity (Minnesota)

Ohio

• $1,500 for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati

South Dakota

• $4,100 for Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity

Wisconsin

• $7,000 for St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity

The retail scan campaign to secure shelter is the first of four fundraising campaigns the SpartanNash Foundation will conduct in 2019. Upcoming scans will raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics (May 1-12), Patriotic Partners (June 26-July 7) and community food pantries (Oct. 23-Nov. 3).