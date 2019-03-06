Tom’s Of Maine Offers New Products In Natural Oral Care Aisle

Tom’s of Maine, the natural toothpaste and mouthwash brand based in Kennebunk, is introducing Activated Charcoal Toothpaste, Sea Salt Toothpaste and Sea Salt Mouthwash.

Tom’s of Maine Activated Charcoal Toothpaste cleans with charcoal, is enamel-safe, whitens teeth and has a peppermint flavor. It comes in both fluoride and fluoride-free variants and does not contain SLS, artificial flavors, sweeteners, colors or preservatives. Each toothpaste tube is fully recyclable through the Tom’s of Maine collection program in partnership with TerraCycle.

“Our extensive product research has shown that our formula is less abrasive than other natural charcoal toothpastes on the market, providing an effective yet gentle whitening option,” said Lindsey Seavey, oral care brand manager at Tom’s of Maine. “As the No. 1 natural oral care brand, Tom’s of Maine is committed to continued product innovation and providing choice to help families wake up well.”

Tom’s of Maine Natural Sea Salt Anticavity Toothpaste and mouthwash is made with purified sea salt. The toothpaste cleans surface stains, fights cavities and strengthens enamel. The mouthwash is alcohol-free.

“Our new sea salt regimen is a unique oral care experience that is both great tasting and effective without artificial flavors, sweeteners, dyes or preservatives,” Seavey said. “Sea salt has long been used as a seasoning in cooking and in beauty for its exfoliation benefits. This versatile ingredient, when combined with natural peppermint flavor, is equally at home in our toothpaste and mouthwash formulas that fight bad breath germs and freshen breath.”

Tom’s of Maine has spent nearly 50 years developing natural oral care products and gives 10 percent of profits back to help people and the planet. Products are made from naturally sourced and naturally derived ingredients and never tested on animals.