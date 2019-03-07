Food Lion Selling Specially-Marked Bagged Oranges To Feed Needy

Food Lion is selling specially-marked bagged oranges to fight hunger in the company’s 10-state footprint.

Money raised from the sales of the oranges will go toward Feeding America. With every sale of the bagged oranges marked specifically for the campaign, Food Lion Feeds will donate five meals to local food banks through Feeding America.

The campaign is expected to provide more than one million meals. This is the first year of the bagged orange campaign. The number of meals donated to each food bank will be based on the number of participating bagged oranges sold in each food bank’s service area.

The bags will have an MVP sale price of $2.99 throughout the campaign. Fifty cents from the sale of every bag will be donated to Feeding America.

“At Food Lion, we believe no one should have to choose between dinner and paying rent or gasoline and buying groceries,” said Emma Inman, director of external communications and community relations at Food Lion. “This new orange bag campaign is one of the many ways that our customers can help to nourish our neighbors in need and set them up for success.”

“We are grateful to Food Lion for its long-standing commitment to helping families in need,” said Nancy Curby, SVP, corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “Millions of people face hunger in America. Through Food Lion’s bagged orange campaign, everyone has the opportunity to join the fight to end hunger.”

The campaign is in effect through March 26.