Goya Foods, America’s largest Latino food company, is donating 200 metric tons of food to the people of Venezuela.

Venezuela is experiencing political instability and an economic crisis and many of its citizens are having difficulty accessing affordable food.

Goya is working with the United Sates government to coordinate the delivery of the truckloads of food from the company’s Houston, Texas facility to Colombia before it is taken across the border into Venezuela. The donation is equivalent to 440,000 pounds of food.

“We unite with our brothers and sisters in Venezuela to bring nourishing food during a time of desperate need,” said Bob Unanue, president of Goya Foods. “I commend the support of the United States and other countries, private and public entities, and individuals who are also working diligently to ensure that the people of Venezuela receive food, water and aid.”

The donation of Goya Black Beans (caraotas negras), a Venezuelan staple, is part of Goya’s charitable arm, Goya Gives, a global initiative committed to promoting and supporting the overall well-being of communities through social responsibility, environmental initiatives and company values.

Goya supports more than 300 organizations, events and scholarships worldwide and always has played an active role in providing food donations during times of crisis in the United States, Puerto Rico, Ecuador, Mexico, Haiti, Chile, Peru and El Salvador, among others.