Grocers Working With American Red Cross For Tornado Recovery Efforts

Grocery stores operating throughout the Southeast have teamed up with the American Red Cross to raise donations to help victims of the deadly tornadoes that hit Alabama and Georgia Sunday.

Southeastern Grocers Inc. and Publix are working with the American Red Cross to assist in its disaster relief efforts through the Southeastern Grocers Gives Foundation.

Now through March 19, customers can make donations at all Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores to support communities impacted by the tornadoes.

“Our hearts go out to our customers, associates and neighbors affected by the recent tornadoes,” Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers said. “During this challenging time, we are sharing our culture of giving back by providing a convenient donation platform to assist our neighbors as they begin recovery efforts. In tragic times like this, we all join hands and together we make a difference.”

Southeastern Grocers has a longstanding partnership with the American Red Cross.

“We are so grateful to Southeastern Grocers and its customers for always being there when disaster strikes. These severe storms and deadly tornados have impacted families across the Southeast. Support for our disaster relief efforts is critical right now,” said Anna Trefethen, American Red Cross VP, Humanitarian Services, Southeast & Caribbean Division said.

Publix is accepting donations at the following stores in Alabama and Georgia:

Georgia

Columbus: Bradley Park Square, 1639 Bradley Park Drive; Milgen Plaza, 5435 Woodruff Farm Road; Parkway Centre, 7600 Schomburg Road; and Cross Country Plaza, 3201 Macon Road.

LaGrange: LaGrange Plaza, 139 Commerce Avenue.

Alabama

Phenix City: Phenix Crossing, 5408 Summerville Road.

Auburn: Hamilton Place, 2415 Moores Mill Road; and The Shoppes at Cary Creek, 2900 E. University Drive.

“Our customers and associates have expressed interest in helping those impacted by the devastation left by the storms,” said Brenda Reid, Publix manager of media and community relations. “As a community partner and respected business in the area, we know it’s our responsibility to react quickly and help those affected by the tragic circumstances.”

Over the last five decades, Southeastern Grocers and American Red Cross have raised more than $10 million through community donation programs, foundation contributions and corporate initiatives.