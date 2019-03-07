Home Chef Launches Food Truck Tour At Grocery Stores In 20 Cities

Home Chef, based in Chicago, is going on a six-month road trip to promote its meal kits at grocery stores in 20 cities nationwide.

Speaker, author, singer, wife and mother Julianna Zobrist helped launch the food truck tour March 2 in Chicago. Zobrist is the wife of Chicago Cubs second baseman Ben Zobrist.

Home Chef is available at more than 700 Kroger Family of Stores nationwide. The meal kits provide fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and recipes created by professional chefs that can easily be made at home.

For every photo taken at the Home Chef food truck and posted on social media during the tour, ending Aug. 18, Home Chef will donate one meal to Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, up to 100,000 meals. Posts should be tagged #dinnertonight@realhomechef.

Home Chef is the No. 3 Inc 5000 2018 Fastest Growing Company in America and one of the largest meal kit delivery companies in the U.S., with more than 3 million meals delivered each month. Founded in 2013, Home Chef offers fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and easy to follow recipes delivered weekly and is designed for anyone to be able to cook and everyone to enjoy. For two years running, Home Chef has been rated No. 1 in customer satisfaction among leading meal kit companies, according to Market Force Information U.S. Grocery Benchmark Study.