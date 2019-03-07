A new report from the Global Market Development Center says bricks-and-mortar retailers can compete with online sellers by offering housewares among the adjustments they make to store experiences to meet changing consumer needs.

The report from the retail industry trade association GMDC was previewed at the 2019 International Home + Housewares Show in Chicago. The full Share of the Spend Report 2019 will be released in April.

More than 2,200 exhibitors participated in the show, along with 60,000 attendees from 130 countries.

Mark Mechelse, GMDC vice president, insights and communications, and report partner Mike Anthony, CEO, were joined in a panel discussion by Sheri Best, business unit director/DMM, H-E-B; Greg Hott, director of general merchandise, Weis Markets; Peter Fahrenkopf, VP of sales, ShurTech Brands; and Scott Bradshaw, SVP of sales, Bradshaw Home.

“There are two myths that we want to debunk today,” said Mechelse. “Those myths are that everything must go online and omnichannel kills all impulse purchases.”

Traditional shoppers still exist, measuring between 40-60 percent, depending on the survey. Within a category that sees a lot of online shopping, only a small percentage of consumers buy that category exclusively online. Also, seven in 10 shoppers who order food online from a grocery website and go inside the store to pick up their orders end up buying additional items in the center aisles where nonfoods are merchandised.

“Most people are open to some extent to buying online or offline,” said Anthony. “The battle is there to be won.”

And while online shopping will increase in coming years, online sales growth in both housewares and food and beverage is forecast to be much slower than other categories, according to Planet Retail. For example, 18 percent of housewares will be purchased online by 2023 and 13 percent of food and beverage, compared with 91 percent for books, music and video and 66 percent for office and school supplies.

Mechelse said convenience, cost, curation and experience encourage the digitally engaged to shop online.

“In our research, we are tracking how and when the shopper thinks ‘I need to buy that from my phone,’ or ‘I need to make a trip to the store.’ As retailers elevate their experience and make it more immersive, stores will begin to see their loyalty increase,” he said.

The experience part is not a reflection of positive reactions to online shopping; it’s an issue of negative reactions to shopping in physical stores, Anthony said.

Citing the example of Alibaba’s successful Hema grocery stores in Asia, Anthony said, “We need to evolve the shopping experience to recognize that shoppers are shopping differently than they were before.”

According to Mechelse, GMDC’s vision of the store of the future is one that is engaging, communal, health focused and service oriented. Among the suggestions: Recognize that some categories probably aren’t winnable and focus on those that are; reconfigure stores for convenience and provide a curated selection for the local shopper; capitalize on the mission-centric impulse and what makes sense for the shopper on this specific shopping trip.

“It’s all about the shopper experience. One-hundred percent,” said Best, using the example of the variety of can openers her store carries and how important it is for customers to be able to hold them in their hands and try them.

“It’s all about convenience. That’s the time-starved nature of our society today,” Hott said. Recognizing that many of their customers are busy parents, he said his store has seen success in increasing the pet and baby categories—not just food, but wellness items and toys —and by making it easier for customers to grab to-go meals.

Bradshaw told the group the managers at Bradshaw Home know their products are highly impulsive buys, so they have been successful working with grocery stores to capitalize on those impulses. Cross-promoting with food products and using eye-catching merchandising have paid off.

Fahrenkopf said ShurTech Brands home and office products have done well in grocery stores because of the immediate solutions they offer to small projects. He also sees significant opportunity for both vendors and stores to use technology to show customers, particularly Millennials and Generation Z, how to use their products to solve their home projects.

The panelists all agreed that localization was a key component to store success, whether curating products to appeal to shoppers at different stores, partnering with local civic groups on programs or buying from and promoting local vendors.