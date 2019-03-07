Macey’s To Replace Ridley’s Family Market In Highland, Utah

Macey’s is opening a store in Highland, Utah, replacing Ridley’s Family Market at 5353 W 11000 N.

Remodeling on the existing store will begin soon with a grand opening expected later this year. The store will remain open during construction. It will be Macey’s 15th location.

The Highland location will feature a wide selection of offerings and amenities, including:

An expanded delicatessen with smoked meats, sushi, hot food buffet, salad bars, sandwiches, wraps and more;

Extensive bakery offerings such as artisan bread, bagels, fresh pastries, donuts and cakes;

A larger produce section with organic and local items, fresh salsa, and fresh fruits and vegetables;

An increased dairy offering with more cage-free and organic items;

A broad selection of grass-fed, free-from products, and Certified Angus Beef; and

A specialty cheese island with enhanced cheese offerings.

“We can’t wait to begin welcoming guests to our new Macey’s Highland store. Our increased product selection, meal solutions, and Perks rewards program will provide guests an outstanding shopping experience every time they walk in the door,” said Darin Peirce, director of retail operations for Macey’s.

The store will offer Macey’s Anywhere online shopping and curbside pickup, self-checkout options including Skip, which allows guests to scan items as they shop and checkout from their phone, enhanced pharmacy options, U.S. Post Office services and expanded indoor and outdoor seating.

Macey’s has stores from Cache Valley to Utah County.