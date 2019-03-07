The Giumarra Companies announce employee Stu Monaghan, a produce industry veteran, lost his fight against brain cancer.

Monaghan died Feb. 26 in Vero Beach, Florida, after fighting brain cancer for eight months. He was 52 years old.

Monaghan was born in 1966 in Niagara Falls, New York, and moved to Winter Park, Florida, when he was 3 years old. He spent more than 30 years of his career in the fresh produce industry, working in various sales and management roles. Monaghan joined Giumarra in early 2017.

“We will always remember Stu’s commitment to our industry, good sense of humor and ability to connect with growers and customers alike,” said John Corsaro, CEO of the Giumarra Companies. “Our friend will be deeply missed. We offer our condolences to his family during this difficult time.”

Information regarding a memorial service will be available at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to VNA Hospice House, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.

The Giumarra Companies is a leading international network of fresh produce growers, distributors and marketers founded in 1922.