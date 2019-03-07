Stavis Seafoods Celebrates 90 Years In Seafood Industry

Stavis Seafoods, a multinational seafood manufacturer and fishing company, is celebrating 90 years in the seafood industry.

The company will kick off a year-long celebration by hosting a 90th anniversary party for employees, customers and business partners at the Seafood Expo of North America at the Boston Convention and Expo Center on March 17.

“We are proud of our rich and long history in the seafood industry,” said Charles Marble, CEO. “However, this celebration is not just about the past, it’s about the future we are building for our company. Stavis Seafoods is now part of a larger family of seafood professionals, which makes us vertically integrated and gives us access to new fisheries around the globe. We are expanding our line of quality products and brands to provide even more seafood options to our growing customer base, and we will ultimately move into a new state-of-the-art facility at the end of next year. As we celebrate our past successes, we are eagerly looking forward to our future.”

Last year, the Stavis family, who owned the company for three generations, entered into a partnership with IMV Holdings, an international conglomerate of seafood businesses headquartered in Spain. This partnership expanded Stavis’ sourcing reach to include direct access to seafood on five continents. Today, Stavis sources seafood from more than 50 countries and has vessels and/or facilities in the U.S., Spain, Peru, Argentina, Morocco, Senegal, The Netherlands and India.

“Our vertical integration and global reach enable us to bring seafood directly from our own vessels and plants,” said Marble. “This provides visibility into our supply chain and true hook-to-plate traceability that most other seafood companies just can’t offer. We have come a long way from a small, local clam company. Today, Stavis Seafoods is capable of sourcing the world and providing customers with the highest quality, freshest seafood available on the market.”



Stavis Seafoods has vessels and manufacturing plants around the world through sister companies.