Tyson Unveils New Chairman’s Reserve Prime Beef Offering, Look

Tyson Fresh Meats in late February revealed a new Chairman’s Reserve Prime beef item and a refreshed brand look.

“Our USDA Prime quality grade beef keeps in step with the exacting standards of our Prime Pork counterpart,” says Ozlem Worpel, senior brand manager of Tyson Fresh Meats, based in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota.

The Prime Beef offering follows the strict specifications that require a Ribeye Area of 10-16 square inches and a hot carcass weight of less than 1,050 pounds.

Chairman’s Reserve Meats now consists of Premium and Prime: a two-tier, dual-protein mix marked by different scoring specifications.

Along with the new offering, the Chairman’s Reserve Meats line got a new brand look.

“The new Chairman’s Reserve Meats logo is an exciting nod to our brand’s fresh way of thinking about meat,” Worpel said. “We’re excited to jump into a new year by updating the look of a beloved brand like Chairman’s Reserve Meats.

According to the company, “The new logo brings in a burst of fresh energy, with a modernized look designed to catch eyes and whet appetites. Researched and tested with consumers, the new crest is making a statement and backing it up with signature quality.”

Tyson supports the Chairman’s Reserve Meats line with both online and retail marketing efforts.

Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, Tyson Foods Inc. offers a range of meats under brands like Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp and State Fair. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 121,000 team members.