Briannas Introduces Five Organic Salad Dressings

Briannas has introduced five new organic salad dressings. The new flavors are Organic Rich Poppy Seed, Real French Vinaigrette, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Honey Ginger Vinaigrette and Mango Vinaigrette. They were introduced at the Natural Products Expo West Show in Anaheim, California this week.

Briannas Organic dressings will be available in a 10-oz. bottle with new recyclable shrink sleeve packaging.

“Briannas Fine Salad Dressing strives to deliver high quality, exceptional taste in every product we make,” said Scott Eckert, president and CEO. “Our new Briannas Organics will stay true to what has made Briannas so successful for the past 37 years. We have an unwavering commitment to producing the tastiest dressings you can buy that align with the culinary taste preferences of our customers. In addition, our award-winning packaging now has improved tamper-evident features for increased consumer safety and a cleaner interface without sacrificing the product design we all know and love.”

Since 1982, Briannas salad dressings have served retailers and distributors throughout the U.S. and the world. Seventeen of Briannas 19 dressings are gluten-free, five are GMO-free and none of the dressings contain high fructose corn syrup or trans fats. Thirteen Briannas dressings are certified Kosher. Briannas dressings have won numerous first place awards for their taste and have been featured in Real Simple, Southern Living, Food & Wine, Women’s Health and on NBC’s “The Today Show.”