Sprouts Readies Its First New Jersey Store For Opening

Sprouts Farmers Market soon will finish construction on its first New Jersey store in Marlton. The 33,000-s.f. store at 237 Route 73 South will open Wednesday, June 5, at 7 a.m.

The Marlton store will bring approximately 150 full- and part-time career opportunities to the area. Sprouts will host a hiring fair with open interviews for potential team members on Tuesday, April 23, and Wednesday, April 24, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Aloft Mount Laurel at 558 Fellowship Road in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.



Available positions include department managers, assistant department managers and clerks for produce, meat and seafood, deli, grocery, bakery, vitamins and body care and more. Cashiers, courtesy clerks, backup receiver, administrative coordinator and scan coordinator positions all need to be filled. Sprouts says it offers enhanced pay, benefits, leadership development and recognition.

Since opening its first store 16 years ago, Sprouts has billed its stores as offering fresh, natural and organic products at affordable prices.

In addition to fruits and vegetables and barrels of grains and nuts, Sprouts stores sell fresh and prepared deli items and freshly baked goods; craft beer and wine also will be available at the Marlton location. The Vitamins and Body Care Department features more than 7,700 vitamin and body care products made with sustainable and ethically sourced ingredients.

Sprouts is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and operates more than 300 stores in 19 states from coast to coast.