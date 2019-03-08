Price Chopper Enterprises Promotes Casie Broker To CMO

Price Chopper Enterprises (PCE) in Overland Park, Kansas, has promoted of Casie Broker to CMO. Broker has been with the PCE for the past eight years, most recently as VP of marketing.

In her new role, her responsibilities expand to include all Price Chopper brand marketing and IT-related marketing activities. Her most recent accomplishments include successfully launching grocery delivery for all stores and a multi-year sponsorship with the Kansas City Royals.

Prior to joining PCE in 2010, she served eight years as the director of marketing for Cosentino’s Food Stores and five years in marketing with Associated Wholesale Grocers.

“Casie has been an extremely valuable part of our team for many years,” said Peter J. Ciacco, outgoing PCE president and CEO. “We’re pleased to have her take another step forward in her career within Price Chopper.”

PCE is responsible for the marketing, advertising, ad coordination and shared business operations for the 52 Price Chopper stores in the Kansas City area. The stores are locally owned by the Cosentino, Ball, McKeever and Queen families. The company provides services for the four Price Chopper stores in Des Moines operated by D.G.S., a subsidiary of Associated Wholesale Grocers.

Price Chopper’s 52 Kansas City stores are locally owned, with all owners living in Kansas City and overseeing store operations on a daily basis. For 40 years, the owners and employees of Price Chopper have been committed to providing the highest quality products and top-of-the-line customer service to the thousands of customers they serve every day.