Pure Flavor Georgia Distribution Facility To Be Completed In Spring

A new Pure Flavor distribution center under construction in Georgia is expected to be completed later this spring.

The distribution center is off Interstate 75 in Fort Valley, not far from a greenhouse facility that opened in late 2018. The first harvest was picked from the greenhouse in December.

“When we put the first shovel in the ground 18 months ago, we knew we had our work cut out for us as a project of this scope had never been built in in the Southeast,” said Jamie Moracci, Pure Flavor president.

The Pure Flavor facilities in Fort Valley are being built in three phases of 25 acres over five years. Phase one, the greenhouse, was completed in late fall 2018, with the first crops of cucumbers and tomatoes picked in early December.

“We have a strong leadership team in place who have embraced the opportunity to create impact with a great product. The feedback from customers has been fantastic,” said Moracci.

The new greenhouse is growing tomatoes on the vine, sweet red cocktail tomatoes, long English cucumbers and mini cucumbers. Pure Flavor built the greenhouse to service retail and foodservice customers in the Southeast with fresh, regionally-grown products.

“Our team has done a great job in Fort Valley getting our first growing season under our belts,” said Matt Mastronardi, EVP. “Learning how a crop will react to the environment has been a great experience to date, and our growers are adapting it to ensure the plants are producing in an optimal environment.”

“When it comes to bringing new products to market like our Georgia tomatoes and cucumbers, we have embraced the Georgia Grown brand to ensure that our customers know where the product is grown and who grew it”, said Chris Veillon, chief marketing officer.

The new tomatoes and cucumbers were served recently at Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s inaugural luncheon when he took office.

Pure Flavor promoted the new Georgia greenhouse at the SEPC Southern Exposure Trade Show in Orlando.

The new 60,000-s.f. distribution center will serve as a consolidation point which will provide an opportunity for a greater assortment of greenhouse-grown vegetables to retailers and foodservice customers in the Southeast. Pure Flavor operates distribution centers in Leamington, Ontario; Romulus, Michigan; and San Antonio, Texas.