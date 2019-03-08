Rutter’s 2nd Store Opening Of 2019 To Take Place In Altoona

Rutter’s plans to open the company’s 74th convenience store, located at 3000 6th Avenue in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on March 21. It will mark the chain’s second store opening this year.



“We are very proud to be a part of the Altoona community and look forward to our continued planned growth in the area,” said Scott Hartman, president and CEO of the York, Pennsylvania-based convenience store operator.

The company’s third store in the Altoona market, the new location is 8,223 s.f. and provides 10 fueling positions and new auto fueling options including flex fuel, unleaded 15 and ethanol-free gasoline, along with the standard choices of regular, mid-grade and premium gasoline and auto diesel.

It is a full-service convenience store with a quick-service restaurant allowing seating for 30, with a wide variety of fresh and packaged foods and general merchandise. Breakfast is served 24/7, offering build-your-own-breakfast sandwiches with more than 30 free toppings as well as around-the-clock lunch and dinner specials. Customers can order lattes or cappuccinos or customize their drink at the coffee bar.

There is Wi-Fi, large restrooms and beverage coolers that provide access to more than 600 selections of cold drinks at this location. This location will employ 50 team members and will operate 24 hours a day.

The grand opening is scheduled for 1:30-3:30 p.m. on March 21. Hartman will cut the ribbon, after presenting donations to serve local charities. The Kunzler truck will give out free hot dogs. Attendees also can enjoy food samples from Rutter’s extensive menu, promotional giveaways and more, including a visit from local Altoona country star Ricky Lee.

Rutter’s operates 74 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.