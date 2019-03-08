Sprouts Farmers Market Hires 150 Employees For New Store

Sprouts Farmers Market soon will finish construction on its first New Jersey store in Marlton. The 33,000-s.f. store at 237 Route 73 South will open on Wednesday, June 5, at 7 a.m.

The Marlton store will bring approximately 150 full- and part-time career opportunities to the area. Sprouts will host a hiring fair with open interviews for potential team members on Tuesday, April 23, and Wednesday, April 24, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Aloft Mount Laurel, 558 Fellowship Road, Mount Laurel, New Jersey.



Applicants can speak directly with the Sprouts hiring team about available positions such as department managers, assistant department managers and clerks for produce, meat and seafood, deli, grocery, bakery, vitamins and body care and more. Cashiers, courtesy clerks, backup receiver, administrative coordinator and scan coordinator positions all need to be filled.



Sprouts offers competitive pay, team member discounts, a fun and rewarding culture and numerous career advancement opportunities. Sprouts accelerates investments in team members, including enhanced pay, benefits, leadership development and recognition.

Since opening its doors 16 years ago, Sprouts has built a reputation for offering fresh, natural and organic products at affordable prices.



Marlton shoppers will discover fruits and vegetables and barrels of wholesome grains and nuts. A variety of fresh and prepared deli items ideal for a grab-and-go lunch or dinner and a wide selection of freshly baked goods and craft beer and wine are available at this location. The Vitamins and Body Care Department features more than 7,700 cutting-edge vitamin and body care products made with sustainable and ethically sourced ingredients.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The first store opened in an effort to make natural foods available. The company employs more than 30,000 team members and operates more than 300 stores in 19 states from coast to coast.