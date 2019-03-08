Walmart Commits $50K To Alabama/Georgia Disaster Relief

Walmart, of Bentonville, Arkansas, and the Walmart Foundation have committed to provide $50,000 in support through cash and product donations in response to the multiple tornadoes that impacted Alabama and Georgia March 3.

The commitment includes $15,000 in product donations to organizations providing support to impacted areas and cash commitments of $15,000 to the Alabama Governor’s Relief Fund, $10,000 to the Community Foundation of East Alabama and $10,000 to the American Red Cross, which is providing relief services to affected communities in both Alabama and Georgia. Walmart is working closely with local officials and government entities to help meet the needs of those affected.

“We are deeply concerned by the devastation impacting our associates, customers and the communities we serve, including in the Opelika, Alabama, area where we have a distribution center,” said Greg Marrufo, Walmart’s divisional VP for grocery supply chain. “In addition to cash donations, our local stores and distributions centers have been providing water, tarps, totes and other basic needs in affected communities. In the coming days, we will continue to help with relief efforts by working with non-profits, first responders, local officials and governmental organizations to identify needs and provide additional support.”

Walmart operates 144 retail units, three distribution centers and employs more than 38,000 associates in Alabama. In Georgia, the company has 214 retail units, seven distribution centers and employs more than 61,000 associates.

The company has a long history of providing aid in times of disasters, helping communities prepare and recover by donating emergency supplies such as food and water, home and personal products.

The company has more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries and e-commerce websites. With fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion, it employs more than 2.2 million associates worldwide.

The Walmart Foundation supports upward job mobility and economic development for the retail workforce; addressing hunger and making healthier, more sustainably grown food a reality; and building strong communities where Walmart operates and inspiring our associates to give back.

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have donated more than $60 million since 2005 in cash and in-kind donations in response to disaster events.