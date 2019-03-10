Recommended: Aldi Files Suit Against Lidl For Trade Secret Violations

The already hot competition between Aldi and Lidl has intensified as the companies prepare to head to court, showing just how serious the grocery wars have become between rivals. Aldi and Lidl have been going head-to-head in the U.S. for the past few years, and while Aldi has a far larger footprint with more than 1,800 stores in 35 states and continues its rapid expansion, Lidl has made big gains in recent months. In November, Lidl acquired 27 Best Market stores in New York and New Jersey to boost its presence in the Northeast.

But employees sharing trade secrets takes the competition too far, and Aldi’s lawsuit is a wake-up call to Lidl, and other grocers, that the company will go to great lengths to protect its investments in the U.S.

In its complaint, Aldi said that it spends billions of dollars per year investing and implementing its real estate and operations strategies and plans, with a five-year, $5.3 billion dollar plan to remodel existing stores and open new ones announced in 2017. “The locations of Aldi’s planned stores are not publicly known, and Aldi does not disclose that information outside of those employees within Aldi who have a specific business need to know that information,” Aldi stated in its lawsuit…

