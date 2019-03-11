Wisconsin-Based Culver’s Restaurants Celebrates 700th Location

The Culver’s restaurant chain, known for ButterBurgers and fresh frozen custard, celebrated its 700th opening in early March with a new restaurant in Chandler, Arizona.

Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin-based Culver’s now operates in 25 states after entering Alabama in 2018. The chain opened 46 new restaurants in 2018, and there are plans for 50 more in 2019.

“As we celebrate our 35th anniversary this year, it’s amazing how far we’ve come since opening our very first restaurant in Sauk City, Wisconsin,” says Joe Koss, president and CEO. “I’m so happy for our franchisees, team members and our guests who have brought us to where we are today.”

Culver’s was founded on July 18, 1984, by co-founder Craig Culver and his family. Today there are six company-owned restaurants, with the rest owned and operated by independent franchisees.

Culver’s serves cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients. The restaurants’ nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality, according to the company. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, which features a Flavor of the Day.