Chica De Gallo Named Fenway Park’s Official Salsa, Guac For 2019

Chica de Gallo, a Boston-based dip company, will be the official salsa and guacamole of the 2019 season for Fenway Park and the Boston Red Sox.



“There’s no hotter team in baseball right now than the Red Sox,” Amanda Bauman, managing partner of Chica de Gallo. “We are excited to be a sponsor of the 2018 World Champions and of our home team.”

“We’re excited to partner with Chica de Gallo and to feature their salsa and guacamole at Fenway Park this season,” said Red Sox EVP Troup Parkinson. “It’s always great when we can partner with local, Boston-based companies, and we are pleased to welcome Chica de Gallo to the Red Sox family.”

A variety of the company’s products will be available for sale at many Fenway Park concession stands as well as in luxury suites, make-your-own-nacho bars and as add-ons for hamburgers and similar items.

“We can’t wait to see our single serve guacamole at Fenway Park,” says Ben Russo, partner of Chica de Gallo. “It’s a premium garden-style guacamole that we’re sure fans will enjoy. Also, our team came up with a fluorescent green lid that will really pop visually in the stands.”

In conjunction with the Red Sox partnership, the company will launch individually marked-for-retail and multipack single-serve guacamole offerings for retail and food service, as well as a new restaurant-style salsa for foodservice. Additionally, the company’s retail salsas and guacamoles will be available in larger foodservice sizes.

Chica de Gallo was founded in 2012.

