Kroger delivered 15 tractor-trailers of non-perishable food March 8 to the Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB).

“We would like to thank our metro Atlanta Kroger customers and associates who have helped make this donation possible,” said Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “This donation is a direct result of the commitment and generosity of our customers and associates who joined together to raise nearly $400,000 in just six weeks through Kroger’s Can Hunger campaign, an initiative benefitting ACFB.”

ACFB distributes more than 70 million pounds of food and grocery products each year from a 129,600-s.f. facility in northwest Atlanta. The product is accessed by 600 partner nonprofits that provide food assistance to families and individuals in 29 counties across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

According to Kyle Waide, president and CEO of ACFB, the items delivered by Kroger will benefit many of the food bank’s initiatives to end hunger.

“We live in a state where one in 11 seniors live in poverty, one in seven residents struggle to get enough food to eat and one in four children don’t get enough food to eat,” Waide said. “Initiatives such as Kroger’s Can Hunger campaign help provide essential meals for those who might otherwise go hungry.”

Kroger’s commitment to Can Hunger and ACFB is a testament to its company-wide Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative, designed to address a fundamental absurdity in the nation’s food system: 40 percent of the food produced in the U.S. is thrown away, yet one in eight Americans struggles with hunger.

“Through Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, Kroger has set a vision to end hunger in the places we call home and to eliminate waste—especially food waste—in our company by 2025,” Turner said.

Most recently, Kroger partnered with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ More than Mac campaign to raise more than $37,000 for ACFB, which will provide 148,000 meals for Atlanta’s hungry and food insecure residents.

Additionally, Kroger allocated $15 million in New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) to Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB). The allocation will support the construction of a 345,000-s.f. food warehouse and distribution center, which will allow ACFB to place greater emphasis on fresh food rather than canned or dry goods.

“With the generosity of individuals and businesses who all share the same vision, Kroger can continue partnering with local food banks to help feed families in need across the country and, hopefully, stop wasting the more than 40 percent of U.S.-produced food that goes unconsumed each year,” Turner said.

The Kroger Co. is dedicated to its purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit. The company focuses its charitable efforts on hunger relief, K-12 education, women’s health initiatives and local organizations in the communities it serves.