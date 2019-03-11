2019 FABI Awards To Be Presented At NRA Show In Chicago

The National Restaurant Association Show has announced the recipients of the 2019 Food and Beverage (FABI) Awards, which recognize food and beverage products that are “breaking new ground in taste, creativity, packaging and profit potential.”

These industry-altering products will shape the future of food and beverage with flavorful and marketable items designed to delight diners and drive sales for years to come.

“The FABI Awards showcase the creative companies helping chefs and foodservice operators innovate in their businesses,” said Mike Hickey, EVP and president of Ecolab Inc. and 2019 co-chair of the National Restaurant Association Show. “The products showcased as 2019 recipients represent ‘what’s new and next’ in foodservice.”

“The FABI Awards honor the year’s most delicious, unique and exciting food and beverage products that benefit restaurant operators, chefs, and bartenders alike,” said Scott Redler, chief operating officer and co-founder of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers and co-chair of the NRA Show. “Attendees of this year’s show will have exclusive access to taste test, meet and greet, and learn more about these unique and trending products and companies, all in one place.”

Each award recipient and their product will be highlighted throughout the exhibit halls at the show, which is to be held May 18-21 in Chicago at McCormick Place.

In addition to visiting FABI Award recipient booths, show attendees will be able to sample the products at FABI Awardee Tasting events throughout the show. The tasting events will feature multiple companies at a time.

The 2019 FABI Award recipients are listed here; click here for more information about each:

• Atalanta Corp.: DeMedici Imports–A L’Olivier Basque Pepper Fruit Vinegar

• Before the Butcher: UNCUT Breakfast Sausage Patty

• Beyond Meat: Beyond Beef

• Bravadough! by Wild Flour Bakery LLC: Gluten Free Vegan Cookies

• The Coca-Cola Co.: Odwalla Craft Ades

• Corto Olive Oil Co.: La Padella Saute Oil

• Fora: FabaButter

• G.S. Gelato: Plant-Based Cold Brew Coffee Frozen Dessert

• Grecian Delight Foods: ReadyCarved Al Pastor Pork Slices

• Grecian Delight Foods: ReadyCarved Natural Halal Shawarma Slices

• Grecian Delight Foods: Skhug Sauce

• Green Spot Foods: Jasberry Rice

• Impossible Foods: Impossible Burger

• Kronos Foods: Turducken

• La Colombe Coffee Roasters: Cold Brew Shandy

• LP Foods: Sauté and Serve

• Mama La’s Kitchen: Cajun Boudin Eggrolls

• Natalie’s: Holistic Cold-Pressed Juice Line

• PepsiCo Foodservice: Half Naked

• PepsiCo Foodservice: Sabra Breakfast

• Rodula: Traditional Crinkly Greek Pie Vegan

• Sabinto Tartufi: Black Truffle Pate

• Sevillo Fine Foods: Fire Grilled Edamame

• Sevillo Fine Foods: Slow Roasted Yellow Bruschetta

• Sud’n’Sol: Edamame Spread

• Sud’n’Sol: Slow Roasted Green Tomato Segments

• Trident Seafoods: 10g Protein Noodles

• Tyson Foods Inc.: Jimmy Dean Sausage & Gravy Stuffed Hash Brown

• Venice Bakery: Gluten-Free Vegan Cauliflower Pizza Crust

• Venice Bakery: Gluten-Free Beet Root, Sweet Potato, and Zucchini Pizza Crusts

• Wagshal’s Imports: Caviaroli Drops by Albert Adria

• Wagshal’s Imports: Caviaroli Flavor Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil Caviar and Caviaroli Vinegar Pearls

This year’s 32 FABI Award recipients were selected by an independent panel of experts from the foodservice industry:

Timothy J. Dietzler, director of dining services, Villanova University

Lori Estrada, SVP of R&D, Wendy’s

Marion Gibson, culinary development director, Aramark

John Li, VP-culinary innovation, Wendy’s

Robin Rosenberg, VP, chef de cuisine, Levy Restaurants

Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer, VP, culinary and menu strategy, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Bret Thorn, senior food and beverage editor, Nation’s Restaurant News; senior food editor, Restaurant Hospitality.