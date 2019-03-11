Win Chill Cold Storage Holds Ribbon Cutting For Distribution Facility

Win Chill Cold Storage is celebrating the completion of the second phase of a 330,000-s.f. cold storage distribution center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, bringing in more than 100 new jobs to the area.

What makes the new 57-foot tall distribution center unique is that it is very cold, featuring freezers with temperatures from 0°F to -20°F hold more than 54,500 pallet positions, storing frozen protein products and servicing food manufacturers in a 200-mile radius.

“The first 205,000-s.f. warehouse was only open for a year and our customers approached us needing more space,” said Jeff Davis, president of Win Chill Cold Storage. “For phase two we added an additional 125,000 s.f. of freezer storage.”

Tippmann Innovation of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was the contractor for the initial project, so with its staff and construction teams already in place it was able to continue a seamless transition to build the phase two expansion without disrupting existing operations. Along with providing construction and engineering expertise, Tippmann installed 812 pallets of the QuickFreeze In-Rack Freezing System (QF+).

“Adding QF+ to our facility gives us a huge advantage. It cuts down our freeze time by 25-30 percent in a lot of cases, depending on the product,” Davis said.

Win Chill’s benefit to the community extends beyond the 100-plus new jobs it brings to the area. In many ways, it is part of international and national trade lanes, whereby the company can move high volumes of frozen products throughout the U.S.

Win Chill serves regional companies but also acts as a geographical hub of logistics activities attracting labor, truckers and logistics service companies. It sits on the intersection of I-90 and I-29, services BNSF Railway and is in close proximity of the Sioux Falls airport. The new warehouse contains 25 drive-through dock doors and five rail doors. It exemplifies a food distribution center characterized by low transportation costs and a high transportation service level.

“Located in such close proximity to major interstates and rail service makes Sioux Falls the perfect location for this type of project,” said Rob Adams, partner at Tippmann Innovation. “We have really enjoyed working with Jeff Davis and the partnership team in making Win Chill a hub for cold storage distribution.”