Louisiana’s Community Coffee Co. Celebrates 100 Years

Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based Community Coffee Co., described as the largest family-owned and -operated retail coffee brand in the U.S., is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

The company was founded in 1910, when Cap Saurage opened a general store in Baton Rouge. With a fresh pot of free coffee always available, the store became a gathering place for the community. By 1919, the coffee became so well-liked by the store’s customers that Cap started grinding and packaging the coffee himself. He named the blend “Community” out of appreciation for his community of friends and the customers he served and delivered it by horse-drawn cart, with the name stenciled on brown paper bags.

Over the years Community Coffee Co. has grown into an importer, roaster and distributor of coffees and teas. Its portfolio comprises coffee blends, seasonal coffee flavors and RTD coffee beverages and teas. The company also is a beverage solutions provider for business customers, serving offices, restaurants, convenience stores and the healthcare, education and hospitality industries.

“Community Coffee Co. has grown beyond just coffee—it’s grown into a story of all the communities we’ve touched for these past 100 years,” says Matt Saurage, fourth-generation owner of the company. “We’re so thankful for those that have shared their lives and families with us and are looking forward to celebrating the next 100 years together.”

The company gives approximately 2.5 percent of its pretax income to socially-responsible programs such as its Military Match program, which has shipped nearly 7 million cups of Community coffee to active-duty military personnel around the world.

Throughout this year, the company will celebrate its 100th anniversary by highlighting the people who have graciously welcomed the brand into their communities over the past century. A dedicated website, communitycoffee.com/100years, will be updated regularly with stories, videos, blogs posts and more. It will showcase 100 reasons to celebrate and the Community coffee drinkers. Community Coffee Co. is also releasing limited edition 100-year product packaging and will be hosting a variety of giveaways and promotions on its social media channels.