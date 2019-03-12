Nestlé Waters Helps Americares Provide Relief To Tornado Victims

Following the devastation in Alabama and Georgia from the March 3 tornadoes, Stamford, Connecticut-based Nestlé Waters North America (NWNA) answered a request from longtime relief partner Americares for help. NWNA’s three southern regional spring water brands quickly responded and provided bottled water and other assistance.

The Ozarka brand 100 percent natural spring water team donated $10,000 to Americares to help fund the organization’s tornado relief efforts. Additionally, the Deer Park brand 100 percent natural spring water and Zephyrhills brand 100 percent natural spring water teams each sent a truckload of water from their factories. Each truck contained approximately 30,000 bottles of spring water. The Zephyrhills truck arrived at the Feeding the Valley Food Bank in LaGrange, Georgia, and the Deer Park truck at the Food Bank of East Alabama in Auburn, Alabama March 6.

“Our hearts go out to the families and communities impacted by Sunday’s tornadoes and we were honored to help Americares with their relief efforts,” said Tara Carraro, chief corporate affairs officer, NWNA. “We understand the importance of having access to clean, fresh drinking water in times of crisis and take our responsibility seriously to provide those impacted by natural disasters with the hydration they need.”

“Whenever disaster strikes the United States, Nestlé Waters is always willing to help,” said Kate Dischino, Americares VP of emergency programs. “In fact, since we began working together 15 years ago, together we have delivered nearly 11 million bottles of water for disaster survivors in need. NWNA sends product from the nearest distribution center to ensure families get water as quickly as possible.”

NWNA has a long history of helping those impacted by tornadoes, hurricanes, wildfires and other natural disasters. Most recently, in 2018, NWNA donated more than 2 million bottles of water to hurricane and wildfire relief efforts. In addition, during the wildfires in California last summer, the company opened the doors of its former Calistoga bottling facility to the American Red Cross to use as a staging area as part of the wildfire response.

How to help

Those interested in aiding relief efforts can support the work of Americares by visiting Americares.org, calling 203-658-9500 or emailing info@americares.org.